A27 lay-by littered with urine, faeces and plastic waste, says college technician

FOOD packaging, plastic bottles and even faeces have been dumped in a lay-by off the M27 by motorists.

As motorists come off the M27 at junction 11 for Fareham, there is a lay-by on the southbound carriageway of the A27 often used by truckers.

Some of the rubbish in the layby'Picture: Malcolm Wells (061119-9514)

College technician Lynda Davison, 59, has been visiting the lay-by for the past few months in an attempt to clear away some of the rubbish.

Fareham Borough Council says the operation to clean the side of the road would be a complicated one, so for the time being Miss Davison has been left to her own devices.

‘They’ve told me there isn’t much more they can do at the moment,’ she said.

‘There are bottles of urine and buckets of faeces by the side of the road, it’s disgusting.

Lynda cleaning up the rubbish'Picture: Malcolm Wells (061119-9480)

‘I’ve been litter picking around here since April and it just doesn’t seem to get any better.’

According to the council, the majority of rubbish that gathers on the grass verge is thrown from vehicles, both parked and passing by.

Miss Davison said: ‘There was one day I went down there and collected 10 bags of rubbish – people just throw it to the side of the road and think no more of it.

‘I’ve asked for a bin to be installed – if one was there I’m sure the truckers would use it but the council doesn’t want to pay for one.

‘Even just a helping hand would be nice, just to know I’m not the only one who cares about keeping the place tidy.’

Fareham Borough Council insists that litter picks are scheduled throughout the year in the area, but has to arrange lane closures with Hampshire County Council in order to do so.

The council’s executive member for Streetscene, Cllr Simon Martin, said: ‘Keeping the borough clean and tidy is one of the council’s key priorities.

‘To this end, our Streetscene team regularly check this location and clear any waste. We will visit again later this month.

‘While most of our residents do dispose of their litter responsibly, there are those who litter and disregard the impact it has on our community and the environment.’