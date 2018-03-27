Activist Owen Jones to visit Portsmouth this week

Have your say

POLITICAL activist and journalist Owen Jones will be visiting Portsmouth later this week for a campaigning event against Conservative councillors in the city.

Mr Jones will be coming to the city on Thursday for a mass canvassing session followed by a rally at the Rifle Club on Goldsmith Avenue.

The event is part of campaign group Momentum’s national Unseat tour.

Chairman of Portsmouth Momentum Cal Corkery expects the event to be well-attended by campaigners.

He said: ‘The campaign was originally targeted at Tory ministers but is now also aimed at local councillors.

‘I know Owen because we did some work together in the past.

‘With local elections coming up we want to put on a show of force and put pressure on the Tory councillors.

‘There have been hundreds of people at some of these events so we are hoping to see similar success here in Portsmouth.’