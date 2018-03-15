Activity centre based at Fort Purbrook confident of carrying out necessary repairs

AN ACTIVITY centre based at an historic fort has said health and safety is their priority.

The Peter Ashley Activity Centre Trust, which runs events at Fort Purbrook, said they are keen to work with Portsmouth City Council and Historic England to make the necessary repairs to the site.

It comes after a council report, due to be presented at a meeting tomorrow, said if urgent repairs were not made to improve health and safety, the Peter Ashley Trust could be forced to move out.

But Darren Bridgman, operations director, said that will not be the case.

‘We want to champion the heritage of the buildings and part of that is making sure we can address the conservation challenges,’ he said.

‘We are not specialised conservators, we need the help of the council and Historic England.’

At tomorrow’s meeting, the council will decide if it wants to enter a three-way agreement with the Peter Ashley Trust and Historic England to ensure the repair works can be carried out.

Mr Bridgman added: ‘There are three things that need looking at – the iron bridges which have scaffold on at the moment, the moat wall and the curtain wall.

‘But we want to reassure people the site is safe and health and safety is something we take seriously.

‘We are confident about entering this partnership which will help us move forward and carry out the repairs.’