BRITAIN’S view on asylum-seeking children fleeing war and terror is ‘appalling’ an anti-racism campaigner has said who has now demanded more is done to support youngsters in Portsmouth..

Jon Woods, activist for Portsmouth’s Stand Up to Racism group, was sickened by the lack of support from central government to look after unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

He accused Theresa May and the Tories of creating a ‘hostile environment’ towards migrants and refugees which was clouding the issue.

‘The problem lies in the hostile environment which Theresa May brought in as home secretary,’ Mr Woods said. ‘It’s appalling that we have a situation where we are the fifth richest country in the world but provision is not made for people in a desperate situation, fleeing from war-torn countries, suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and living in appalling conditions.

And it’s appalling that we are not providing more support for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in Portsmouth.

‘Many of these children do have very complex needs and they need proper, adequate support.

‘I hope that every avenue is being explored and that the council can put pressure on central government to secure more money to help these children who are in desperate need.’