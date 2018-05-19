Appeal for plans to build 44 houses near M27 is dismissed

PLANS to build more than 40 homes in Whiteley have been brought to a halt.

Allied Developments Ltd had planned to build 44 homes – a mix of one and two-bedroom flats – on land off of Solent Way.

After Winchester City Council rejected the plans, an appeal was lodged by developers to the Planning Inspectorate.

The council dismissed the plans after an outcry from residents who were concerned about the traffic problems the development would cause.

Planning inspector Jonathon Parsons has now also dismissed the plans after an appeal was lodged, saying that the site should be used for economic development.

In a report, he said: ‘The appeal site and land either side of Solent Way has been allocated for employment development since 1987.

‘Given the residential nature of the proposal, there would be a conflict with this policy.

‘The retention of the appeal site for employment purposes within the Solent Business Park is important in terms of providing a balance of uses, both for the existing settlement of Whiteley and for its proposed expansion.’

In January, it was announced that the land opposite the proposed development site would be used to build a new Lidl supermarket.