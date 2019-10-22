Appeal to be lodged after take-off cancelled for Solent Airfield Hangar Homes scheme

A BUSINESSMAN who has seen his proposed airfield development refused by the council for a second time has vowed to appeal the decision.

At a Gosport Borough Council meeting last week, a planning application for six ‘hangar homes’ and a heritage centre at Solent Airport, Lee-on-the-Solent, was refused.

This was the second time the application has been turned down, after a previous version of the plans was submitted last year.

The hangar homes are a mix of business and leisure, with personal living space, an office and an aircraft hanger all in one property.

Last week, councillors voted down an amended version of the plans, citing concerns over employment, parking and and plans for the future of the airfield.

But developer Peter Day, the man behind the scheme, has hit back at councillors for their decision and says he will appeal the decision to the government’s planning inspectorate.

He said: ‘It was a bit disappointing but I think some councillors had made up their mind before the meeting had even begun.

‘I don’t feel that many of the concerns related to planning issues, but rather whether it would prejudice the future of the airfield.

‘It is my opinion that this scheme would safeguard the area and make it a more sustainable site.’

Mr Day added that the site he proposed to build on was ‘unsuitable’ for residential or commercial development, and that from a business perspective his project ‘ticked all the boxes’.

But Cllr Philip Raffaelli, who voted against his application, said Mr Day didn’t have the support of airport operators, Fareham Borough Council, or Cemast.

‘It didn’t seem like a fully-developed scheme,’ he said.

‘He told us he had spoken to interested parties like Solent Airport and they liked his idea, but their written submissions were actually in opposition to his application.

‘We didn’t feel that there had been recent discussions with these organisations.’

But some feel this could be a missed opportunity.

Cllr Steve Hammond said: ‘It doesn’t fit in the plan for Daedalus but no other proposals have come forward for that site.

‘I think we should have given him a chance.’