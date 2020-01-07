Asda supermarket in Fratton granted 24-hour alcohol licence

FOLLOWING a meeting the council have granted a supermarket permission to serve alcohol 24 hours a day.

The decision by the licensing sub committee means that Asda on Somers Road, Fratton, can now sell alcohol all day everyday.

Asda has been granted a 24 hour licence to sell alcohol from its Fratton store. ''Picture: Sarah Standing

Local residents had previously written to the council expressing their objections.

One resident said: ‘The noise levels from alarms, trolleys, deliveries, maintenance and parking, along with anti‐social behaviour, are already a problem and 24-hour opening will exacerbate this.’

Another added: ‘My car was damaged before on the street and the thought of encouraging people to walk to Asda to restock their alcohol supplies disturbs me.’

However, council chiefs have said there were no police objections or evidence of a correlation between reported incidents and the supermarket.

Panel member, Cllr Leo Madden, said: ‘The police didn’t put in any objection and were not concerned about anti-social behaviour. We can only deal in facts and there is no evidence linking any reported damage to the car to people purchasing alcohol from Asda.’

One of the concerns was potential noise customers could cause for residents living on Garnier Street. The council have said they had received assurances that the current link gate will remain closed between 11pm and 7am.

Asda previously said the licence would not necessarily mean 24-hour opening but it would simply allow customers to buy alcoholic drinks during current opening hours.

Cllr Madden added: ‘We do feel Asda could have given greater consultation to local residents, but, as is the case with some bars, just because you have an all day licence doesn’t mean you are open all day.’