BAE awarded seven-year contract to service ships

BAE SYSTEMS has been awarded a seven-year contract to provide combat systems support across the Royal Navy.

The Joint Support Solution 2 (JSS 2) programme will help maintain high levels of equipment availability and improve reliability on 38 navy platforms.

As part of the £200m deal a dedicated ship support team will provide repairs, technology updates and spare parts for the navy’s Type 23 frigates, Type 45 destroyers and the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.

More than 100 BAE employees, including in Portsmouth, will be taking part in the seven year programme of work.

Richard Williams, BAE Systems naval ships combat systems director, said: ‘The Joint Support Solution contract delivered high levels of combat systems availability to the Royal Navy’s fleet and provided the Ministry of Defence’s Maritime Combat Systems team with specialist support.

‘The new JSS 2 contract builds on that pedigree, for more platforms and equipment, and drives greater value from MOD’s investment in the Type 26 Global Combat Ship to achieve fleet-wide combat systems benefit and the Defence Equipment & Support Agency’s Combat Systems Coherence Strategy.’