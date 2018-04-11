Ban on aggressive teens will come into force on Friday

AN ORDER banning anti-social behaviour at a beauty spot in Gosport will come into effect on Friday.

Gosport Borough Council has introduced a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in response to complaints from nearby residents about bad behaviour by some young people in the area.

Neighbours have complained about obscene language, motorbike riding, littering, damage to property, intimidation, verbal abuse, drinking, cannabis smoking and even assault.

Gosport Borough Council’s Community Board approved a public spaces protection order (PSPO) last month. This followed a public consultation in which more than half of respondents said it would have a positive impact.

The PSPO will be in force from April to October. It does not ban anyone from gathering in the area or playing ball games, but is aimed at people engaging in conduct capable of causing alarm, harassment or distress.

It gives police or council officers the power to exclude people from the area for 12 hours.

Anyone refusing to comply can get a fixed penalty of up to £100 or a court fine of up to £1,000.