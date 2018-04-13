Ban on aggressive yobs in beauty spot

Have your say

AN ORDER banning anti-social behaviour at a beauty spot in Gosport has come into effect today.

Gosport Borough Council has introduced a PSPO at Hardway Green in response to complaints from nearby residents about bad behaviour by some young people in the area.

The PSPO will be in force from April to October, giving police the power to ban people from the area for 12 hours.

The order is not an outright ban on people gathering in the area.

Anyone refusing to comply can get a fixed penalty of up to £100 or a court fine of up to £1,000.