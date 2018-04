Have your say

ELECTION candidates for the Bedhampton ward in Havant will run a virtual hustings.

Labour’s Sheree Earnshaw, the Conservatives’ Gary Robinson and the Liberal Democrats’ Philippa Gray have agreed to take part in an email Q&A, ahead of the local elections on Thursday, May 3.

Voters’ questions must be sent to ifairley496@gmail.com before April 27 and will be answered at bedhamptonvillage.com on April 30.

Candidates’ statements can be read on the site now.