Benefit claims drop by half

FIGURES show a 51 per cent drop in the number of people claiming key out of work benefits in Fareham since 2010.

MP Suella Fernandes has welcomed the local figures as well as national rates which show the lowest rate of unemployment since 1975 and means 4,647,000 people are in work in the South East.

Suella said: ‘Under this Conservative government, the number of people out of work has fallen by over one million.

‘I am pleased to see Fareham doing so well.

‘Since 2010, over three million more people are in work, with the security of a regular pay packet.’

The recent figures also show that there are 400,000 fewer young people out of work since 2010, while the number of people in full-time jobs in are at record highs.