Portsmouth residents who receive universal credit or benefits could be in line to be paid earlier over the Christmas period this year.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) have revealed the changes to dates when payments will be made this year.

And for some people it could be good news – with payments arriving earlier than expected.

Here’s what you need to know:

Universal credit

Residents who are receiving universal credit after it was rolled out in Portsmouth, will be paid earlier than usual over the festive period.

Here is how payments will change:

- If you are due to be paid universal credit on December 25, 2018 – it will be paid a day earlier on December 24.

- If you are due to be paid universal credit on December 26, 2018 – it will be paid two days earlier on December 24.

- If you are due to be paid universal credit on December 27, 2018 – it will be on December 27.

- If you are due to be paid universal credit on December 28, 2018 – it will be on December 28.

- If you are due to be paid universal credit on December 29, 2018 – it will be paid a day earlier on December 28.

- If you are due to be paid universal credit on December 30, 2018 – it will be paid two days earlier on December 28.

- If you are due to be paid universal credit on December 31, 2018 – it will be on December 31.

- If you are due to be paid universal credit on January 1, 2019 – it will be paid a day earlier on December 31.

- If you are due to be paid universal credit on January 2, 2019 – it will be paid on January 2.

Benefits

This includes child benefits, state pension, disability living allowance, carer’s allowance and jobseeker’s allowance.

Here's when benefit payments will be made over the Christmas period:

- If your benefits are due to be paid on December 24, 2018 – they will be paid three days early on December 21, 2018.

- If your benefits are due to be paid on December 25, 2018 – they will be paid four days early on December 21, 2018.

- If your benefits are due to be paid on December 26, 2018 – they will be paid five days early on December 21, 2018.

- If your benefits are due to be paid on December 27, 2018 – they will be paid on December 27, 2018.

- If your benefits are due to be paid on December 28, 2018 – they will be paid on December 28, 2018.

- If your benefits are due to be paid on December 29, 2018 – they will be paid a day early on December 28, 2018.

- If your benefits are due to be paid on December 30, 2018 – they will be paid two days early on December 28, 2018.

- If your benefits are due to be paid on December 31, 2018 – they will be paid on December 31, 2018.

- If your benefits are due to be paid on January 1, 2019 – they will be paid a day early on December 31, 2018.

Tax credits

- If your tax credits are due to be paid on December 25, 2018 – they will be instead paid a day earlier on December 24.

- If you tax credits are due to be paid on December 26, 2018 – they will be paid two days earlier on December 24.

- If you tax credits are due to be paid on December 27, 2018 – they will be paid three days earlier on December 24.

- If you tax credits are due to be paid on December 28, 2018 – they will be paid a day earlier on December 27.

- If you tax credits are due to be paid on January 1, 2019 – they will be paid a day earlier on December 31.

- If you tax credits are due to be paid on January 2, 2019 – they will be paid two days earlier on December 31.

- If you tax credits are due to be paid on January 3, 2019 – they will be paid a day earlier on January 2.