Bid to bring 7,000 jobs to Portsmouth and make city like 'Shoreditch-on-Sea'

MAJOR plans are being drawn up to give Portsmouth a shot in the arm in a bid to boost the economy and bring in an extra 7,000 jobs.

Experts looking decades into Portsmouth’s future to 2036 have forecast a projected rise in unemployment and low economic growth.

Too often written off as a ‘an old and congested industrial/naval town, without room to grow’ and ‘whose best days are behind it’, experts say the city has great potential but needs ‘bold' steps to prevail.

Economists have insisted low projections can be averted if the city’s assets are put to work - with the creation of an innovation quarter, improved transport links, and a better-educated workforce.

Ambitions to create the ‘most business-friendly city’ in Britain would help end the problem of around one in four of working-age adults being classed as inactive - including carers, early retirees, unwell people and students.

Key to securing the future, a report found, is improving the city’s ‘brand’, using its waterfront more, ensuring developments at Tipner come off, and making the most of its engineering and manufacturing industries.

Portsmouth City Council is drawing up its economic development and regeneration strategy, having commissioned Oxford Economics to draw up a £10,450 report - and consulted businesses and individuals.

Analysts looking to 2036 are expecting population to swell to 229,000 in the city, with 141,000 of those at working age. Currently around 7.5 per cent of the working population have no qualifications.

And the analysis warns of ‘disturbingly’ low economic growth in Portsmouth, with just a 0.5 per cent per year hike between 2010-2017, below average for the Solent and below the British average of 1.9 per cent.

Employment has grown just 0.5 per cent a year in the same period, with economists revealing a 0.1 per cent a year growth up to 2036.

But what does this all mean? In terms of cold hard cash, currently anyone earning £500 a week would get £900 a week by 2036 if no action is taken to boost the economy. But if action is taken, that could grow to £1,000 a week.

And if that’s the aim, how can the city get there? Put simply: better education for people living here, better homes to attract highly-qualified people from other areas, strengthen links between the marine and maritime industry working together, and demand better transport links.

An innovation quarter would, it is suggested by analysts, cluster similar businesses together as in Shoreditch in London, helping create a ‘Shoreditch-on-Sea'.

The draft strategy drawn up by the council is built on 10 ‘bold’ recommendations from Oxford Economics:

:: Improve the ‘Great Waterfront City’ branding.

:: Enhance the seafront, including reclaiming land at Tipner and The Hard.

:: Put wildlife habitats to use as ‘unique assets’ – with the report suggesting migratory birds’ habitats could be used a visitor attraction.

:: Creating a marine and maritime engineering innovation quarter, clustering firms together as ‘Shoreditch-on-Sea’.

:: Set up a marine and maritime clean-growth innovation quarter, with firms working on environmental issues put together.

:: Bolster the visitor economy and push Southsea into the ‘city-break market’.

:: Nurture networks of companies across the Solent.

:: Make a business case for better road and rail links.

:: Focus on giving skills to people, not just qualifications.

:: Make ‘neighbourhoods in Portsmouth where people really want to live’.

In its report, Oxford Economics said the city can fight its corner and contribute to the nation, and added: ‘That means that Portsmouth should be more like Portsmouth, by which we mean a densely-packed city with a rare combination of high value-added engineering skills, heritage and tourism, in a unique marine and maritime setting including both commercial and environmental assets to cherish and enhance.’

Mark Baulch, head of policy and representation at Hampshire Chamber of Commerce welcomed the draft strategy.

Along with higher wages and an extra 7,000 jobs, the council is targeting: an extra 7,000 city people in work by 2036; productivity hitting £60,000 per person, up from £45,000 in 2017; just five per cent of people with no qualifications; and 40 per cent of people educated to NVQ Level 4, compared to 35 per cent currently.