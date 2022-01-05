Guildhall Walk Ltd submitted plans for the extension to Hippodrome House in October, saying the scheme to facilitate 13 more flats would ‘reinstate the grandeur’ of the former theatre site.

The developer had previously drawn up plans for a three-storey extension but scaled back its ambitions in the face of concerns raised by the council.

'The additional proposed development falls in line with other developments in the vicinity and, with much of the city centre undergoing a major facelift and the everchanging landscape, we believe the development is a thoughtful and considerate one,' it said.

How the extension to Hippodrome House in Portsmouth would have looked

But city council planning officers said the development did not comply with its policies.

'The proposed development would, by reason of increased height and mass, create an excessively bulky and overly-dominant roof form, which would be harmful to the character and appearance of the conservation area and the setting of the surrounding heritage assets,' the report said.

Concerns were also raised about the lack of any affordable housing provision nor any environmental mitigation in the plans.