Birthday bash for Dickens

IT WAS the home of one of Britain’s most acclaimed authors.

And tomorrow the Dickens Birthplace Museum, the former home of Charles Dickens, will be open free of charge.

Celebrating the writer’s birthday, it will be open from 10am to 5pm.

And to mark the occasion, Portsmouth’s Lord Mayor Councillor Ken Ellcome will lay a wreath at the home, in Old Commericial Road, Landport, at 10.30am.

Councillor Linda Symes, Portsmouth’s culture boss, said: ‘It’s important to mark this occasion and celebrate the life and work of one of the world’s most acclaimed authors who was born in the city.’

Charles Dickens was born on February 7, 1812.