Boris Johnson considering creating new bank holidays in bid to stop rebel MPs blocking no-deal Brexit, according to reports

The Prime Minister and his team are considering creating new bank holidays in a bid to stop rebel MPs from blocking a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly promised to take the UK out of the EU following the October 31 deadline with or without a deal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

However MPs from across the House of Commons have been in discussions over plans to prevent a no-deal Brexit from happening, with the leaders of Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and other opposition parties meeting yesterday.

The Prime Minister moved to prorogue Parliament for more than four weeks between September 12 and October 14 today.

The Queen met with ministers today at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and signed off on plans to suspending proceedings in the House of Commons.

However Buzzfeed reports that Mr Johnson and his senior team – including Dominic Cummings his chief of staff and his director of legislative affairs Nikki da Costa – have explored a series of other proposals to thwart rebel MPs attempts to block Brexit.

According to Buzzfeed these include: ‘Creating new bank holidays to prevent the House of Commons from being recalled during the prorogation period.’

Parliament is unable to sit on a bank holiday and the website reports that according to parliamentary expert Joe Armitage the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971 states that the government could ask the Queen to create a new bank holiday. Buzzfeed claims that this proposal was looked at by Downing Street.

According to the report other plans considered by Mr Johnson and his team include a potential budget to create new debates in the Commons and thus further reduce time for rebels to act.

As well as looking into whether Mr Johnson would be breaking the law if he refused to resign in the event of losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament.