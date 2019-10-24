Boris Johnson to try for snap general election in December

THE PRIME MINISTER has announced his plans to hold a general election in December.

The government is to table a motion for a general election on December 12.

Boris Johnson said he would give MPs more time to debate the Brexit deal but only if they agree to a general election.

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly has not ruled out Brexit taking place on October 31 and said the Government has had to ‘ramp up’ its no-deal preparations.

He told the Today Programme: ‘The EU has not agreed an extension and therefore it is absolutely essential that we make sure that we are ready to leave.’

This morning talking about the possibility of a Christmas election affecting Nativity plays at schools, which will have to be used as polling stations, Mr Cleverly said: ‘I don't want to be the Grinch. But the point is democracy is incredibly important and we have been prevented on discharging the duty imposed upon us.’

