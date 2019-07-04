Boris Johnsons sugar tax proposal branded 'b******s' by Gosport MP

The MP for Gosport has not sweetened her words when she tweeted about Boris Johnson's proposed review of the sugar tax - calling it ' b******s.'

Caroline Dinenage MP, who is a minister at the Department of Health, was responding to fellow Conservative MP Liz Truss, who had claimed if Boris Johnson scrapped the sugar tax it would 'help Britain's poorest.'

Ms Dinenage added: 'To clarify, sugar tax so far has raised 1/3 of predicted tax revenue ‘cos it’s prompted drink co’s to sugar in products, good news.

'To me this isn’t about ‘choice’, tiny kids have no choice over what they’re fed, it’s about incentivising food/drink co’s to use less sugar.'

The sugar tax was introduced last year, with a levy placed on sugary drinks, except for fruit juices.

Products such as cakes, biscuits and other foods are not covered by the tax.

Mr Johnson has proposed reviewing the levy if he becomes Prime Minister.