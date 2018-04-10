Borough councillors taken to parliament

Have your say

TWO borough councillors have met the town’s MP in Westminster.

Fareham Borough councillors Cllr Connie Hockley and her husband Cllr Geoff Hockley were invited to parliament by Suella Fernandes, for a tour of Westminster and to watch Prime Minister’s Questions.

The two then spent some time with the MP, who arranged the trip, before visiting 10 Downing Street.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘I was delighted to welcome Cllrs Connie and Geoff Hockley to Parliament for Prime Minister’s Questions.

‘Anyone interested in a tour, get in touch with me on suella@suellafernandes.co.uk.’