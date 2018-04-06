Boss of Southsea pier praised by city boss for national award success

Have your say

PIER bosses have been praised after one of the city’s key seaside attractions won a converted national award.

South Parade Pier, in Southsea, was named the Pier of the Year by the National Piers Society, being praised for being brought ‘beautifully back from the brink’.

The announcement was revealed by The News yesterday. Now, the Portsmouth City Council’s leader, Councillor Donna Jones, has lavished praise on the pier’s owner, Tommy Ware Snr.

She said: ‘I am so pleased that Tommy Ware and his business partners have been recognised for the outstanding job they have done in saving South Parade Pier.

‘The pier was in a poor state of repair and a significant amount of money have been spent restoring it.’

The Tory chief added she was ‘delighted’ the council was able to support the pier’s revamp by securing a grant from the coastal communities fund.

The 110-year-old pier re-opened last April after being closed for five years.