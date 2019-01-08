Brexit is ‘frustrating’ Portsmouth International Port boss admits 

THE man in charge of Portsmouth International Port has told of his annoyance at the shambolic Brexit negotiations.

Mike Sellers, director of the transport hub, said he was growing increasingly ‘frustrated’ by Britain’s attempt to cut ties with the European Union, which he feels is taking up too much of his time.

It comes as he and campaigners in the city warned of the impact a no-deal Brexit could have on the facility and surrounding roads.

City leaders worry that increased security checks on lorries heading to the EU could see vehicles queuing on M275 and M27, causing transport mayhem across Portsmouth.

Mr Sellers said: ‘I’m frustrated by Brexit.

‘There is an awful lot of development going on in this port – there’s lots of potential for increasing the types of activity we have on the freight.

‘But all of out attention at the moment is on Brexit and what Brexit means.’