Brexit negotiations is biggest problem ‘since Second World War’ claims Fareham MP

A SOLENT MP has described Britain's departure from the European Union as the biggest challenge for the government since the Second World War.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman has spoken out about the difficulties faced in getting a Brexit deal through parliament, following the announced resignation of prime minister Theresa May.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The MP was formerly a minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union, resigning in November 2018 over disagreements about the prime minister’s Brexit deal.

Mrs Braverman said: 'I would like to pay tribute to Theresa May for her service to the country and her time at the helm trying to navigate Britain through its greatest challenge since the Second World War.

'Although her direction for Brexit has not attracted my support, it is undoubtedly one of the hardest jobs in Britain.'