Brexit Party reveals it will stand in Portsmouth and Havant in next general election

NIGEL Farage’s Brexit Party will be fighting for seats in Westminster if an early general election is called – with candidates set to contest parts of the area.

The Eurosceptic group, which has a mandate of ensuring Britain cuts all ties with the EU – whatever the cost, has announced it will stand in Portsmouth and Havant.

It came as Mr Farage revealed a wave of 50 prospective parliamentary candidates from across the UK, with a further 50 names expected to be announced tomorrow.

Hampshire businessman Chris Ellis, who grew up in the area and has worked overseas in America, has been named as the candidate for Havant and will go to battle with Alan Mak.

Meanwhile, Angela Hancock has been nominated to represent the party in Portsmouth North, currently held by sacked Tory defence secretary Penny Mordaunt.

Susan Lloyd will represent Portsmouth South, currently held by Labour’s Stephen Morgan.

A party spokesman added they would also be standing in Gosport, Fareham and Chichester.

Speaking to The News last week, Mr Ellis said the party was committed to storming Westminster if the government failed to cut ties with Brussels come Halloween.

He said: ‘The Brexit Party is still moving forward very aggressively. We’re planning for an eventuality that we hope doesn’t come forward – Brexit getting thwarted.’

He added: ‘Whether it’s Brexit Party MPs or Tory MPs – assuming Boris Johnson’s plan gets thwarted – we need to make sure there are enough Brexit-backing MPs to get the job done.’

So far, the Brexit Party has announced 100 parliamentary candidates.

It’s expected the organisation will stand across all constituencies in the UK, in a move that pundits suggested showed a clear intent to wade into the world of Westminster politics.

Pressure is mounting on prime minister Boris Johnson as his party was left with a working majority of just one in the Commons after the Tories lost to the Liberal Democrats in the Breacon and Radnorshire by-election.

Previously, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn threatened his party would call a no-confidence vote ‘at a time of their choosing’, one which could throw the government, and its plans to deliver Brexit into chaos if it comes before the October 31 deadline.