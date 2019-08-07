Brexit Party will stand in Gosport if a general election is called, party confirms

NIGEL Farage’s Brexit Party is hoping to go toe-to-toe with the Conservative party in one of their main southern strongholds – if a general election is called.

Rumours are continuing to circulate about the possibility of a general election later this year, although prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out having one before the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Caroline Dinenage has been the Gosport MP since 2010. Picture: Sarah Standing (180834-8850)

However, if some Conservative MPs voted against their party, parliament could end up forcing one though.

Now, the Brexit Party has announced that John Kennedy, who stood as an EU Parliamentary candidate for the south east this year, will stand in Gosport if a general election is announced.

Created in 1974, the Gosport constituency has always been a Conservative seat, being held by Sir Peter Viggers before Caroline Dinenage took over in 2010.

Mr Kennedy said: ‘People want the job of leaving completed. Anyone in Gosport who believes in honouring the referendum is invited to help get the job done.

‘What's clear is that the legacy parties can't be trusted to do this alone.’

Ms Dinenage campaigned to remain in the European Union, but following the result has publicly voiced her frustrations at Brexit being delayed.

But Mr Kennedy believes that MPs who voted to remain have held Brexit back.

‘Pro-remain MPs representing leave seats just don't cut the ice,’ he said.

‘You either fundamentally believe in what Britain voted for or you don't.

‘It's why Brexit hasn't been delivered and why it won't be until there are Brexit MPs in the House of Commons to make up the numbers.’