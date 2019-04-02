Brexit to be delayed again as Prime Minister announces she will seek further extention of Article 50 

THE PRIME Minister has announced that she will seek a further extension of Article 50, delaying Brexit once again.

Addressing the nation from inside Number 10, Theresa May said that ‘debate and division cannot drag on’ as the countries seeks to find a solution to the Brexit deadlock.

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement inside 10 Downing Street on the government's plan for Brexit moving forward. Picture: BBC News/PA Wire

Mrs May also said that she is offering to sit down with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to try to agree a plan which allows the UK to leave the EU with a deal.

During the speech, she said: ‘I have always been clear that we could make a success of no-deal in the long term but leaving with a deal is the best solution.

‘So we will need a further extension of Article 50 - one that is as short as possible and which ends when we pass a deal.

‘And we need to be clear what such an extension is for: to ensure we leave in a timely and orderly way.

‘This debate, this division, cannot drag on much longer.’

Brexit has already been delayed from the expected departure date on March 29 to April 12, however it now looks like it will be pushed back even further.

However the PM did insist that any resolution should take the UK out of the EU by May 22.

Mrs May said: ‘This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it will require national unity to deliver the national interest.’