‘Brexit will not ignore women’, Fareham MP vows

WOMEN’s views ‘will be represented’ as Britain negotiates its deal to leave the European Union, an MP has vowed.

Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP, promised the views of women would not be ignored at the negotiating table.

The Brexit minister’s comment came following a question from Dawn Butler, shadow secretary for women and equalities, who asked what steps the government was taking to ensure women’s opinions were represented during the discussions.

Responding, Ms Fernandes said: ‘Ministers and officials from across government have carried out extensive engagement to hear a range of views on our EU exit.

‘As such, we work with women involved in businesses, think tanks, academia, voluntary organisations and many other groups, listening to their perspectives on our future partnership with the EU and other matters.

‘This is in addition to the engagement we have with groups focused on women’s rights and equalities.’