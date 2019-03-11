ABUSE faced by MPs is ‘unacceptable’ and needs to stop, one city politician has demanded.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, said he was shocked at the number of attacks against his colleagues.

The Labour MP said: ‘At a time when our country has never been this divided, the necessity to listen to each other and not resort to abusive behaviour has never been greater.

‘The abuse that some of my colleagues across the house have received is unacceptable. Despite differences in outlook and opinion it is integral to steer clear of animosity.’

The city MP added he has never faced abuse severe enough to be reported to police, although said he regularly sees nasty comments directed to him on social media.

He added: ‘The reason I am patriotic is because this nation is a plethora of vibrant contrasting views.

‘While people may not agree with others or their actions, it is essential we all engage through dialogue and discussion, not abuse and violence.

‘The success rate of changing someone’s opinion is far greater if you engage with the individual amicably.’