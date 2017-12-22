Broadband speeds in the area ‘to be boosted’

INTERNET speeds are set to surge across the area thanks to a new high-speed broadband plan, an MP has said.

The government has announced it will be rolling out its scheme to boost all internet speeds to at least 10 Mbs by 2020.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport’s MP, said the news – backed by telecoms giant BT – would boost the area.

She said: ‘This is great news for constituents, not only in Gosport but across the UK.

‘Broadband speeds are regularly mentioned to me within certain areas of the constituency and this legislation should ensure that everyone will have access to equal and high speed broadband.’

The change has seen the government introduce a new piece of legislation making sure everyone in the UK has access to a minimum level of high-speed internet access.

The minimum speed has been recommended by independent regulator Ofcom, which says it will meet the requirements of an average family. The implementation of the scheme is expected to take two years.