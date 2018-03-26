Buckland care home in unique contract

HAMPSHIRE County Council will provide nursing care support to residents at a Portsmouth Council-run care home.

The current care provider for Harry Sotnick House, Care UK, decided along with Portsmouth City Council that it would end its contract to provide support on March 31.

From April 1, the county council will provide care to the home, based in Cranleigh Avenue.

The new arrangement will see the 134 Care UK full and part time staff that are currently working at Harry Sotnick House transferred to Hampshire County Council, who will become their new employer.

Executive member for adult social care and health at the County Council, Cllr Liz Fairhurst said: ‘We are pleased to be able to respond positively to the City Council’s approach for assistance which will ensure the residents at the home continue to receive the care and support they need.

‘Our priority in the next few weeks is to ensure a smooth handover, with the minimum disruption for both staff and residents.’