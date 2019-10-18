Businesses worried about effects of new parking zone in Southsea

BUSINESSES in a new permit parking zone are concerned about the effects on their livelihoods.

The ME zone in Southsea, which includes Goldsmith Avenue, Highland Road, Chestnut Avenue and Winter Road, was approved by Cabinet member for Traffic and Transportation Councillor Lynne Stagg last night but faced criticism from a number of companies that are based within the permit zone.

Miles Eden owns Claims Recruitment Services in Winter Road.

Speaking at last night’s meeting he said: ‘It is going to cost me £1,600 to get permits for my employees as I am in a niche market and so they come from far afield.

‘People think that £1,600 is not a big cost but if my other employee passes his driving test then that goes up to £2,100. Both costs are ridiculous and is a lot for a small business.

‘I am seriously considering moving my business out of Portsmouth.’

An informal survey carried out in December last year identified a number of issues that cause road congestion including Fratton Park football matches, overspill from limited parking available in Winter Road, displacement from adjacent MB and MC zones and HMOs and student cars.

Steve Cheetel runs four businesses in Winter Road and has been in the area for 20 years.

He said: ‘I always stand up for Portsmouth when people ask me why my businesses are here but people will take their skills elsewhere if we don’t have the infrastructure we need.’

A survey carried out earlier this year 197 residents were in favour of the permit parking zone and 165 residents were against the introduction of a permit parking zone in this area

From inside and outside the proposed parking zone, 211 residents supported the proposal and 266 residents objected.

Tory councillor Simon Bosher and labour councillor Graham Heaney raised concerns over whether the zone would have any effect on parking problems near Fratton Park but officers said the scheme was not being implemented to have an impact on specific events.

As councillor Stagg approved the zone, she said: ‘No solution to our problems is perfect but we are trying our best.’

The permit zone will run between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.