Havant Borough Council needs a “new way” of thinking about fly-tipping and bulky waste removal – and one councillor is looking to Australia for inspiration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collection of bulky waste items like sofas and mattresses and fly-tipping have been brought under the spotlight as members of the overview and scrutiny committee discuss the future of customer services at Havant Borough Council.

The council’s customer services are the first port of call for residents when complaining about fly-tipping or asking about picking up bulky waste items. At the moment the service running across the borough is outsourced and run by Capita but will be brought back in-house by September 2025 and improving procedures are being reviewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of the council, Councillor Philip Munday said: “Fly-tipping is an issue but some people do not have a car. We need to find a way to help people get rid of their sofas etc.”

Fly Tipping. Picture: Havant Borough Council

Members were concerned that rogue traders were taking advantage of these people who cannot take rubbish to tips themselves and fly-tipping. A council report said most fly-tipping is not from households so it would not be improved by extra services for homes.

The council report said 6,012 householders accessed the bulky waste page of the council’s website with 930 bulky waste requests in the same period. Items are charged at £41.61 for the first item, £36.28 for a second, £30.94 for a third and then £12.80 for all subsequent items in a single collection.

Councillor Sharon Collings (Reform UK, Leigh Park Central and West Leigh) said: ”We need to be looking at doing something very different even if it is a trial in a different area to see what the response is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said in Australia they have a “council clean up” every six months which means residents can dump whatever they want on the curb to be removed, a scheme she dubbed ”absolutely amazing”. Community skips that other local authorities use have also been suggested.

Norse South East is required to collect each fly tip within 24 hours of notification with a few exceptions. Where cases which need investigating by an enforcement officer which may take longer or cases on private land which are the duty of the land owner. A hazardous fly tip is collected as soon as possible after notification.

The council reported 340 incidents of fly-tipping in the year to date, 58 were attended by an enforcement officer, leading to six fixed penalty notices and 13 notices instructing the land owner to clear the material. A restructure of the enforcement team earlier this year has resulted in a more robust approach to enforcement in the last few months, the council said.