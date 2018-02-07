Calls to honour city’s first female councillor

CAMPAIGNERS are urging the city council to pay tribute to a suffragette who became Portsmouth’s first female politician.

Kate Edmond became the first elected woman onto Portsmouth City Council in 1918 – a few months after women finally gained the right to vote.

Now, as the nation marks the 100th anniversary of the landmark decision, a councillor in Portsmouth is calling on the city to mark the achievements of Kate.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Suzy Horton has proposed a motion to have a blue plaque installed at number 2 Kent Road, Southsea – the former HQ of the Women’s Suffrage office – in Kate’s honour.

Backed by fellow councillor Lynne Stagg, she will be appealing for councillors to support the bid at Tuesday’s next full council urging Councillor Frank Jonas, cabinet member for resources, to see if the council can fund the plaque.

Cllr Horton said: ‘This is sending out a message of equality. She helped to inspire future generations of women to take on roles.

‘I hope by getting a blue plaque in her honour she will continue with this legacy.’

The university lecturer also hoped the new tribute would inspire youngsters to learn more about the suffrage movement.

Cllr Stagg added: ‘She set the scene for the rest of us to follow. I would not be a councillor today were it not for the efforts of people like Kate.’