Campaigners issue warning as fresh round of sea defences consultation begins

CAMPAIGNERS have said they must be listened to as the council launches a fresh public consultation over sea defences.

Portsmouth City Council today released the dates and locations where people will have a chance to give their views on the future shape of the city’s coastal protection.

It comes after council leadr Gerald Vernon-Jackson confirmed a five member cross-party group would take the reins on the project.

The consultations come as part the Lib Dems’ pledge to involve the public in the plans.

This will include sharing visualisations of the defences, putting on workshops and opportunities to speak to experts.

Campaigner Celia Clark, from the Southsea Seafront Campaign, said: ‘We have all got a lot to say about the defences. As local people we know the seafront better than anyone. ‘It is good that there will be these consultations.

‘Hopefully they won’t be top down like they were before, with us being told what will happen.

‘Hopefully they will actually listen to our ideas.’

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the city council’s cabinet member for environment, said: ‘Input from the public is vital to the success of this critically important project.

‘The Southsea Coastal Scheme team have been working hard on a wide range of consultation materials, including 3D visualisations and animations, which should really help residents imagine what the emerging designs could look like on the seafront.

‘In addition, the review of the seafront masterplan will ensure that we can create a world-class destination that everybody can be proud of.’

CONSULTATION dates for the sea defences are:

n July 4, 1pm-7pm: Eastney Community Centre n July 6, 1.30pm-7.30pm: Canoe Lake Tennis Pavilion n July 10, 1pm-7pm: Aspex Gallery n July 11, 3pm-7pm: Anchorage Park Community Centre n July 12, 1pm-7pm: St Jude’s Church n July 16, 3pm-7pm: Cosham Community Centre n July 17, 1pm-7pm: Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club n July 20, 1pm-7pm: Fratton Community Centre