Candidates standing for election in Gosport in May are revealed

Have your say

CANDIDATES vying to be elected in Gosport during next month’s local elections have been revealed.

There are 54 prospective politicians contesting 17 wards across the borough.

Here are the list of all those standing for election in May 3’s poll:

Alverstoke: Kevin Casey (Conservative), Jonathan Eaton (Labour).

Anglesey: Paul Noakes (Labour), Alan Scard (Conservative).

Bridgemary North: Peter Batty (Conservative), Alan Durrant (Labour), Martin Pepper (Liberal Democrat).

Bridgemary South: Linda Batty (Conservative), James Fox (Labour), Stephen Marshall (Liberal Democrat).

Brockhurst: Simon Bellord (Conservative). Stephanie Brazier (Labour), David Foster (Ukip), Austin Hicks (Liberal Democrat), Jane Staffieri (Green Party).

Christchurch: Chris Percival (Labour), Wayne Ronayne (Conservative), Julie Westerby (Liberal Democrat).

Elson Ward: Susan Ballard (Liberal Democrat), Craig Hazel (Conservative), Alan Neville (Independent), Emma Smith (Labour).

Forton: Monica Cassidy (Green Party), Clive Foster-Reed (Liberal Democrat), Daniel Smith (Labour Party), Gary Walker (Conservative).

Grange: Tony Jessop (Conservative), Hetty Ollivant (Labour), Lynne Pyle (Liberal Democrat).

Hardway: Roger Allen (Conservative), James Hutchison (Liberal Democrat), Mark Smith (Labour).

Lee East: Piers Bateman (Conservative), Caroline Osborne (Labour).

Lee West: Chris Carter (Conservative), Jill Whitcher (Labour).

Leesland: Peter Chegwyn (Liberal Democrat), David Herridge (Liberal Democrat), Natasha Hook (Conservative), Alison Mandrill (Labour), Charis Noakes (Labour), Sam Pollard (Green Party), David Sekules (Green Party), Rebecca Stares (Conservative).

Peel Common: Martyn Davis (Labour), Lynn Hook (Conservative).

Privett: Sean Blackman (Conservative), Annelies James (Labour), Russell Thomas (Green Party).

Rowner and Holbrook: Patrick Bergin (Conservative), Murray Johnston (Liberal Democrat), Tim Ryan (Labour).

Town: June Cully (Labour), Lesley Meenaghan (Conservative).