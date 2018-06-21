Car-charging points for use

Have your say

ELECTRIC Vehicle (EV) charging points are now available for drivers in Fareham and Gosport as part of Hampshire County Council’s roll-out of EV charging points.

The initiative aims to drive down fuel costs and improve the county’s air quality.

Executive Member for Economic Development, Councillor Mel Kendal, said: ‘Our electric vehicle programme remains focussed on investing in facilities so residents can access environmentally friendly travel.

‘This gives value for money both for motorists and the public purse.

‘In March we launched plans to help local authorities access grant funding and private sector investment, to install charging points for general public use, as well as for public sector facilities.’