Care facility Jubilee House in Portsmouth set to close as it is 'no longer fit for purpose'

A CARE facility that takes in up to 25 patients as inpatients could close after it was branded ‘no longer fit for purpose’.

Rehabilitation and end-of-life centre Jubilee House, in Cosham, is due to shut with new beds provided in existing facilities by the end of this year.

It comes as part of the NHS plan to move palliative care into the community, with patients looked after at home. Less than 20 per cent of admissions to the Medina Road home are for end-of-life care.

Most of the facility's patients receive care for dementia, and other long term conditions.

Jackie Ardley, chief nurse at operator Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘Over time, it has become apparent that the way in which people prefer to receive end-of-life care has changed.

‘In line with the NHS long term plan and feedback from service users and relatives, it is often the case that people would prefer to die, with dignity, at home, with support from community teams.

‘It has also become apparent, including in feedback from patients and their families that Jubilee House services would benefit from being located in a modern, adaptable environment.’

It is proposed that 12 extra beds will be provided at the Harry Sotnick House in Buckland, which currently houses up to 92 people, and a further 10 beds at a new unit in St Mary's Hospital. All jobs will be transferred to the new sites.

Roger Batterbury, chairman of Healthwatch Portsmouth, said: ‘Jubilee House has got a wonderful reputation, people have nothing but praise for it.

'We have to make sure that the skill sets are transferred and aren't lost.’

It is hoped Jubilee House, which was built in the early 19th century as part of a manor estate, will be re-purposed for use as a health or social care facility.

The plans will be heard at a Health Overview and Scrutiny Panel at Portsmouth City Council on Thursday, July 18.