Cash given to county cultural projects

MORE than £170,000 has been handed out by Hampshire County Council to support cultural and community projects.

Grants have been awarded from the Community Buildings Capital Fund and Culture and Community Activity grants, to support things such as clubs for the elderly, training courses for volunteers and village halls.

Cllr Andrew Gibson said: ‘These groups provide opportunities for people to participate in, and enjoy, a range of community-focus, cultural and recreational activities, as well ensuring that those who may be at risk of social isolation are integrated into inclusive events at the heart of their communities.

‘Our investment supports the wider economic, cultural and social wellbeing of all Hampshire residents, through the work delivered by village halls and community associations.

‘The council’s contributions also enable important improvements to be made to community buildings.’