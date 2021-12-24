Challenges of the Covid pandemic have 'brought home how important family is' at Christmas, says MP Flick Drummond
A VERY Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year to all readers of The News, writes Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond.
My hope for 2022 is the economy thriving and life continuing to get back to normal while remaining vigilant about Covid.
Although we have concerns about a new Covid variant, I believe this festive season will be much better than last year as we will be able to freely see family and friends and we are backed up with the security of our brilliant vaccine and booster rollout.
It is so important to be together and the challenges of the last few years has brought home to us all how special family and friends are and how important those support networks can be I also send my thoughts to those who will be at work this Christmas.
Special thanks should go to all our frontline workers who continue to do such sterling work whether delivering jabs, manning the hospital wards and shop counters, serving in our armed forces, teachers and school staff, or delivering the post and emptying the bins, to name but a few.
You are fantastic, my particular wish for you is that you will have time to be at home with your loved ones over the next few weeks. Please keep safe.