Election candidate for Meon Valley Flick Drummond Conservative

My hope for 2022 is the economy thriving and life continuing to get back to normal while remaining vigilant about Covid.

Although we have concerns about a new Covid variant, I believe this festive season will be much better than last year as we will be able to freely see family and friends and we are backed up with the security of our brilliant vaccine and booster rollout.

It is so important to be together and the challenges of the last few years has brought home to us all how special family and friends are and how important those support networks can be I also send my thoughts to those who will be at work this Christmas.

Special thanks should go to all our frontline workers who continue to do such sterling work whether delivering jabs, manning the hospital wards and shop counters, serving in our armed forces, teachers and school staff, or delivering the post and emptying the bins, to name but a few.