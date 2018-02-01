Chance to find out more about voter’s ID

Have your say

SHOPPERS will be getting the chance to find out more about the need to bring ID next time they vote.

Gosport Borough Council is taking part in a national trial of using ID when voting, as a way of making elections more secure and council officers are taking a road show around local supermarkets to help spread the word.

For the borough elections on May 3, voters will need to take ID to their local polling station before getting a ballot paper — for example a passport or driving licence.

The trial will help the Electoral Commission and the Cabinet Office to evaluate the impact of asking for ID, before a decision is taken on whether or not to roll it out nationally.

The events will be held on:

n Asda, Dock Road on Saturday February 3 from 9am until 5pm

n Lidl, Forton Road on Saturday February 10 from 9am until 5pm

n Aldi, Mumby Road on Saturday February 17 from 9am until 5pm

Visit gosport.gov.uk for more details.