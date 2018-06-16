Chance to have say at final community meeting

THE final Community Action Team (CAT) meeting for the summer will take place in Warsash.

Residents are invited to attend the meeting at Victory Hall in Warsash on Tuesday, June 19, between 7pm and 8.30pm. There will be a presentation about the various initiatives taking place across the Borough as well as an update from One Community and the local police.

Councillor Ian Bastable said: ‘These meetings are an interactive way for residents to find out about everything happening in the Borough.

‘I welcome residents asking questions and raising any concerns they have.’

More information about CAT meetings can be found at fareham.gov.uk/cats