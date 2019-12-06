Channel 4 apologises after misquoting Boris Johnson in subtitles on video

CHANNEL 4 has issued an apology after it wrongly captioned a video of Boris Johnson giving a speech during the election campaign.

The broadcaster shared footage of the Prime Minister giving a speech in Derbyshire yesterday.

In the video the caption read that Mr Johnson said he was in ‘favour of having people of colour come to this country’ so long ‘as it’s democratically controlled’.

However the Tories insisted that the PM had said ‘people of talent’ not ‘people of colour’ and Channel 4 have since removed the video and issued an apology.

They tweeted: ‘Boris Johnson says “people of talent” not “people of colour.”

Channel 4 have apologised for misquoting Prime Minister Boris Johnson Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Our earlier tweet was a mistake. We misheard and we apologise.’

