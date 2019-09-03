PRIME minister Boris Johnson has been branded a ‘dinlo’ by scores of people at a Stop the Coup protest in Portsmouth.

Chants of ‘Boris is a dinlo’ erupted as speakers took to the steps of Portsmouth Guildhall to oppose Brexit and Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament next week.

Demonstrators from Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens all attended, but said they believed the need to stop Brexit and shift the political agenda transcended party lines.

It was Lib Dem Simon Sansbury, from Cosham, who got the chant started just after 7.30pm, by saying: ‘Boris, you’re a dinlo as we say in Portsmouth.’

He added: ‘It’s saying he’s behaving like an idiot – he’s behaving stupidly.

‘Strategically and tactically, he’s playing a bit of a blinder because he’s doing a very good job at outmanoeuvring everyone else.

'But what he's done this week is miscalculated. He’s caused the remain-support parties to ally with each other and join together.

‘He’s being stupid in the sense he’s underestimated the ability of the people in the United Kingdom to understand what he’s doing to our country.’

The demonstration began at 6.30pm and comes on an important night in Parliament as MPs debate the prospect of thwarting a no-deal Brexit. An important vote is expected after 9pm.

As such all MPs are required in Parliament, but Stephen Morgan, the Labour MP for Portsmouth South, had a message for those demonstrating in the city.

‘Fellow residents, I want to start by conveying my heartfelt thanks to you for standing in solidarity with me and others across our country in opposition to Mr Johnson’s decision to try and prorogue parliament,’ he said in part.

‘A Tory no-deal threatens our pay and our conditions, our public services, and our environment – we must do all we can to stop it.

‘While I cannot stand shoulder to shoulder with you there in Portsmouth tonight, please know that I am fighting alongside you here in Parliament.’

Meanwhile Penny Mordaunt, the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, has vowed to back Mr Johnson on what looks to be an eventful night in British politics.

The former defence secretary – who over the weekend was reported to have had dinner with the PM and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds – said: ‘The critical thing that parliament needs to focus on is getting a deal. That is the only way to stop no deal.

‘Instead people are still trying – whether by design or accident – to prevent Brexit, and their actions make no deal more likely.

‘The legislation tabled today appears to try and kick Brexit into the long grass indefinitely. That is not what our country needs.

‘I have asked the PM share more details about progress in the negotiations. Let’s leave with a deal and get on with improving life for our constituents.’