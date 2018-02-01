Charity backs review into regulation of airguns

Have your say

THE RSPCA is supporting calls for mandatory licensing of airguns.

It comes as 884 reports were made last year of animals being targeted by people with airguns. In Hampshire, the charity dealt with 10 incidents.

The RSPCA now wants to see England follow the lead of Scotland, where airgun owners have to have a licence.

The charity is backing a coroner-led review on licensing after a boy died in May 2016 after accidentally being shot.

David Bowles, RSPCA assistant director of external affairs, said: ‘The review of air weapons is welcomed by us.

‘We hope our submission to the government will help demonstrate the scale of calls to us every year and remind them it is important to protect animals as well as people.’