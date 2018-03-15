Chinese diplomats visit Portsmouth as city looks to the East for trade links

Have your say

CHINESE diplomats have visited Portsmouth as the city looks to build bridges with the rising industrial superpower.

The Chinese arm of the government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office stopped by the city to see how tighter bonds between Portsmouth and the China could be forged.

Portsmouth already has an official ‘friendship’ link with Zhuhai, located in the economic powerhouse area of the Pearl River delta. It also has a close relationship with Zahnjiang, in the southwestern end of Guangdong province.

As well as touring the city, diplomats met with councillors, businesses and the University of Portsmouth.

Tory leader Councillor Donna Jones said closer links with China could boost the city’s economy.

She added: ‘We want Portsmouth to be competing on a global level when it comes to attracting businesses and visitors to the city.

‘This visit gave us a good opportunity to share those aspirations and begin to work with government to make them a reality.’