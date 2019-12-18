Christmas 2019 recycling centre opening times in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

Have your say

CHRISTMAS is a time of excess but that can also mean lots of left over rubbish and recycling.

From used wrapping paper to Christmas trees there may be much more than you could fit in your bin for collection.

This is when Recycling Centres will be open over Christmas.

But the household waste recycling centre's across the area will be open for much of the festive period.

Here is when they will be open:

Portsmouth

Paulsgrove Household Waste Recycling Centre

Paulsgrove Landfill Site, Port Way, Portsmouth PO6 4UD

It is open 7 days a week except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

It is open from 9am to 4pm through December and into the New Year.

READ MORE: Christmas 2019 opening hours for Aldi, Tesco, Lidl, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose

Hayling Island

Fishery Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre

Fishery Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 9NR

It is open 7 days a week except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

It is open from 9am to 4pm through December and into the New Year.

Gosport

Grange Road Household Waste Recycling Centre

Grange Road, Gosport, PO13 8AS

It is open 7 days a week except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

It is open from 9am to 4pm through December and into the New Year.

READ MORE: Christmas bin collection dates for across the area

Havant

Harts Farm Way Household Waste Recycling Centre

Harts Farm Way, Havant, PO9 1HS

It is open 7 days a week except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

It is open from 9am to 4pm through December and into the New Year.

Waterlooville

Darnell Road Household Waste Recycling Centre

Darnell Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7TX

It is open 7 days a week except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

It is open from 9am to 4pm through December and into the New Year.