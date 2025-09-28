City MP invites expert to answer Portsmouth residents’ questions on scams and consumer fraud

Stephen Morgan MP is inviting constituents to his next Cuppa and Chat event on Saturday 18 October to provide a space to learn about scams and consumer fraud.

The coffee morning, taking place from 10:30am to 12 noon, will have Sarah Atkinson, a scams expert from Citizens Advice Solent East, on hand to provide information and advice in an informal setting.

Over light refreshments, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions on how to spot fraudulent messages, what common scams look like, and what do if you’re worried you’re being scammed.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences, ideas and concerns for Mr Morgan to take back to Westminster.

The event, taking place ahead of Citizens Advice Scams Awareness Week, will be in Southsea.

Attendees will be notified of the venue ahead of the event.

Constituents can sign up to attend the coffee morning here.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“Too often I hear from local people who have been targeted by scam artists trying to steal their money or personal information. “That’s why I wanted to host this event, so Portsmouth residents know when they are being scammed and what they can do about it. “I encourage all local people to sign up so they can come along to ask questions, share their views and learn more about this important subject.”

The Labour Government has launched the biggest fraud crackdown in a generation.

Under new plans, welfare fraudsters who cheated the taxpayer out of £7 billion last year could be banned from driving if they repeatedly fail to reimburse the public and repay their debt.