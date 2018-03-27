City MP praises ‘champion’ bishop’s stance on free school meals

A CITY MP penned a letter of thanks to the Bishop of Portsmouth for his stance on free school meals.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, wrote to the Rt Rev Christopher Foster after he backed a House of Lords motion calling for impact assessments for families affected by new government regulations.

Tied in with the introduction of Universal Credit, the plans would ban free school meals for children living in households earning more than £7,400 per year.

But in correspondence yesterday, Mr Morgan praised Rev Foster for his efforts to ensure the impact on families is understood before the changes are made.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Families in Portsmouth are admirably steadfast as they tackle the financial pressures all too common in our city, but they deserve better from their government.

‘They need strong voices to ensure policy works for them, and supports them in work.

‘It is good to know that, in you, Portsmouth’s most vulnerable have a doughty champion in the other place.’