City MP says Russian spy poisoning was an ‘appalling act of violence’

Have your say

A CITY MP has condemned the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan called the attack in Salisbury an ‘appalling act of violence’ after it left former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, seriously ill on March 4.

The incident involving the pair, who are both still in a critical condition, has sparked a huge police investigation in Wiltshire.

Mr Morgan’s comments on Twitter come days after Hampshire police returned from the county, following a long weekend assisting officers working to identify the poison.