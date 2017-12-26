City’s post teams are thanked for hard work

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan has praised staff at Portsmouth’s Royal Mail delivery office for their hard work over the Christmas period.

Stephen Morgan visited the delivery office last week to catch a glimpse of how much work the city’s postal service has to do in the run-up to Christmas.

According to the delivery office, more than 20,000 parcels were handled on December 22 alone.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Portsmouth’s postal workers work through some treacherous weather conditions to provide an invaluable service for our local community.

‘It was fantastic to be up bright and early to go and see first-hand the hard work being done by staff at the delivery office and across Portsmouth.

‘The festive period is inevitably an incredibly busy time of year for our posties and on behalf of everyone in our great city I want to give them our sincere thanks for all they do for Portsmouth.’